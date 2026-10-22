Vietjet, Satair sign MoU to expand aviation supply chain cooperation

COPENHAGEN —Vietjet and Satair, an Airbus Services company, have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in aviation supply chain management, material services and aircraft lifecycle solutions in Việt Nam.

The agreement was exchanged during the Việt Nam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen, in the presence of Vietnamese General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, Danish King Frederik X and senior officials from both countries.

The partnership builds on an existing Integrated Material Services (IMS) programme supporting Vietjet's Airbus fleet and aims to develop supply chain solutions to meet the airline's fleet expansion, international network growth and maintenance needs.

Under the memorandum, the two companies plan to establish a joint working group to explore six areas of cooperation, including expanding material services, supporting the development of Long Thành International Airport, managing used serviceable aircraft components and surplus inventory, and integrating digital systems and data analytics.

The companies also aim to improve aircraft-on-ground response, regional inventory positioning and emergency logistics, while strengthening technical training and aviation supply chain expertise in Việtnam.

Satair Chief Executive Richard Stoddart said the agreement would build on the existing partnership and support Vietjet's growth through scalable, sustainable and data-driven supply chain solutions.

Vietjet Chief Executive Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said an efficient supply chain was essential to the airline's fleet development, international expansion and passenger services. Cooperation with Satair would help improve maintenance and operational efficiency while supportingthe development of aviation infrastructure and local technical expertise, he added.

The agreement is expected to deepen cooperation between the Vietnamese and Danish aviation industries in technology, services and workforce development. — VNS