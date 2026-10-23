SSI achieves 77 per cent of full-year profit target

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) recorded estimated consolidated revenue of VNĐ9.87 trillion (US$377 million) and pre-tax profit of VNĐ4.51 trillion (US$172 million) in the first nine months of 2026, up 5 per cent and 11 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The pre-tax profit represented 77 per cent of the company’s full-year pre-tax profit target.

As of September 30, 2026, the parent company’s total assets stood at VNĐ92.44 trillion (US$3.53 billion), while equity reached VNĐ38.06 trillion ($1.45 billion).

In the third quarter, SSI held an 11.09 per cent market share in brokerage of stocks, fund certificates and covered warrants on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), maintaining its position among the market’s leading securities firms.

Brokerage and advisory services generated revenue of VNĐ382 billion ($14.6 million) during the quarter, while margin lending brought in VNĐ1.12 trillion ($42.7 million), up 11 per cent year-on-year. Outstanding margin loans and recievables totalled VNĐ38.29 trillion ($1.46 billion) at the end of the quarter.

Investment activities generated revenue of VNĐ1.41 trillion ($54 million), accounting for approximately 46 per cent of the company’s total quarterly revenue.

SSI continued to take a cautious approach to its fair value through its profit or loss portfolio, with bonds and certificates of deposit accounting for nearly 98 per cent of the portfolio. Meanwhile, treasury operations posted pre-tax profit of VNĐ83 billion ($3.2 million), up 33 per cent year-on-year.

It also maintained a strong position in serving institutional investors, particularly as the market responded to FTSE Russell’s announcement on Việt Nam’s market reclassification.

Looking ahead, SSI will focus on improving service quality and developing financial solutions tailored to the needs of investors and businesses, supporting efforts to raise standards in Việt Nam’s capital market and strengthen its links with international markets. — VNS