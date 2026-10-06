Việt Nam announces Top 10 high-tech agriculture companies

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report JSC has announced its 2026 list of the 10 Most Reputable Companies in the high-tech agriculture sector, featuring industry leaders including Greenfeed, TTC AgriS, Japfa, Dabaco and Vinamilk.

The rankings reflect a major shift in the sector: technology is no longer about showcasing sophisticated equipment, but about cutting costs, boosting productivity and generating real returns.

The shift comes as agriculture faces rising fertiliser, energy and logistics costs, alongside stricter green trade rules such as the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Global investment is also becoming more selective. Data from AgFunder, a US-based venture capital firm, shows investment in vertical farming plunged from US$1.49 billion in 2021 to $264 million last year, as high infrastructure and energy costs undermined profitability.

In Việt Nam, high-tech agriculture is expanding rapidly, with around 112,000ha of greenhouses and net houses and thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating in fields. Under the one-million-hectare high-quality rice scheme in the Mekong Delta, advanced farming practices have cut seed use by up to 50 per cent and fertiliser use by 30 per cent, while raising farmers’ profits by millions of Vietnamese đồng per hectare.

Yet scaling remains a major hurdle. Some 61.5 per cent of businesses surveyed by Vietnam Report cited high technology investment costs and limited market willingness to pay as the biggest barrier.

With more than 70 per cent of farming households owning less than 0.5ha, individual investment in advanced systems remains difficult.

Vietnam Report General Director Vũ Đăng Vinh said technology would only scale when integrated into stronger value chains, with businesses providing solutions, cooperatives pooling land and costs, and markets rewarding higher-quality products.

TTC AgriS Chairwoman Đặng Huỳnh Ức My said the company’s digitalisation across farming and warehousing operations has enabled it to manage more than 71,000ha of raw-material areas across countries, with technology focused on supply-chain transparency, cost efficiency and Net Zero goals.

The 2026 rankings underline a clear lesson: high-tech agriculture must move beyond pilot projects. Technology will only drive sustainable growth if it is affordable for farmers, practical in the field and capable of delivering measurable economic value. — VNA/VNS