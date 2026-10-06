MAE targets four digital transformation tasks by October 10

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) aims to complete four key digital transformation tasks by October 10, National Digital Transformation Day, focusing on administrative procedures, data connectivity, greenhouse gas emissions and hydrometeorological data.

The ministry will finalise an information system for processing administrative procedures and integrate it with the National Public Service Portal to ensure seamless operations and improve service quality and user experience, it said.

The system will also be connected to existing and newly developed databases, allowing data to be automatically filled, verified and reused during the processing of administrative procedures.

Both tasks are being led by the ministry's the Department of Digital Transformation and Environmental Resources Data Information in coordination with units responsible for administrative procedures and provincial and municipal departments of agriculture and environment.

The Department of Climate Change will lead the development and operation of a national registration system for greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits, aimed at improving digital management of emissions, quotas and carbon credit data.

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, meanwhile, will finalise a digital reporting tool for hydrometeorological observation data as part of efforts to digitise the national hydrometeorological network.

The ministry said the four tasks were selected to help put into practice the theme of the 2026 National Digital Transformation Day: "National Digital Transformation: From architecture, platforms, and data to tangible results and enhanced national governance efficiency."

From now to October 10, the ministry will also step up communications on the role and benefits of digital transformation in the agriculture and environment sector, highlighting digital initiatives and practical results through its web portal, affiliated agencies' websites and sectoral media.

The initiatives are expected to improve state management, services for citizens and businesses, and the use of data across the agriculture and environment sector, the ministry said.

The ministry has been placing digital transformation and sector-wide data development at the heart of its long-term strategy, aligning its work with Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS