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Central Thanh Hoá Province hit by widespread flooding after prolonged rain

September 17, 2026 - 08:51
Prolonged heavy rain linked to a tropical depression left streets and residential areas in central Hạc Thành Ward, Thanh Hoá Province, deeply flooded on Thursday morning, causing major difficulties for local travel.

THANH HOÁ — Prolonged heavy rain linked to a tropical depression left many streets and residential areas in Hạc Thành Ward, central Thanh Hoá Province, deeply flooded on Thursday morning.

Floodwater covered several major roads, making travel difficult and forcing motorists to turn around and find alternative routes.

Nguyễn Công Trứ, Âu Cơ and Lê Trang Tông streets were among those severely affected. Some sections became impassable, while localised traffic congestion developed in other areas.

A number of cars and motorbikes broke down while attempting to travel through deep water, with motorcyclists forced to push their vehicles to drier ground.

Local authorities deployed personnel to patrol affected areas and respond to flooding and localised traffic congestion. VNS

Vehicles struggle through deep floodwater in Hạc Thành Ward, Thanh Hoá Province, on Thursday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Khiếu Tư
The intersection of Nguyễn Công Trứ and Âu Cơ streets is deeply flooded following prolonged heavy rain.
Deep flooding on Âu Cơ Street prevents vehicles from passing through.
Nguyễn Công Trứ Street is deeply flooded following prolonged heavy rain.
Motorists turn around on Âu Cơ Street after deep flooding makes the road impassable.
Motorists turn around on Âu Cơ Street after deep flooding makes the road impassable.
Local authorities patrol flooded areas and respond to flooding and localised traffic congestion.

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