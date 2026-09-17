Central Thanh Hoá Province hit by widespread flooding after prolonged rain

THANH HOÁ — Prolonged heavy rain linked to a tropical depression left many streets and residential areas in Hạc Thành Ward, central Thanh Hoá Province, deeply flooded on Thursday morning.

Floodwater covered several major roads, making travel difficult and forcing motorists to turn around and find alternative routes.

Nguyễn Công Trứ, Âu Cơ and Lê Trang Tông streets were among those severely affected. Some sections became impassable, while localised traffic congestion developed in other areas.

A number of cars and motorbikes broke down while attempting to travel through deep water, with motorcyclists forced to push their vehicles to drier ground.

Local authorities deployed personnel to patrol affected areas and respond to flooding and localised traffic congestion. VNS