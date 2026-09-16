Flooding, landslides disrupt roads in mountainous Thanh Hoá

THANH HOÁ — Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides on a number of roads in mountainous areas of Thanh Hoá Province on Wednesday, affecting local travel.

According to the provincial Department of Construction, the impact of a tropical depression and successive spells of heavy rain has brought moderate to heavy rainfall across the province, with very heavy rain recorded in some areas.

The downpours have flooded and damaged roads in mountainous areas, with landslides also reported on several routes.

Road management units are working with local authorities to put up barriers and warning signs at affected locations and clear landslide debris.

They are also directing traffic in mountainous areas to help people avoid dangerous sections of road. VNS