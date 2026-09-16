Three people rescued after being trapped in cave in Phú Thọ

PHÚ THỌ — Three people who were trapped in a cave in the northern province of Phú Thọ were rescued on Wednesday after hours of emergency rescue efforts.

The three, identified as Hà Công Tú, born in 1986, Quách Đức Quyền, born in 1983 and Nguyễn Văn Hùng, born in 1988, are all in stable condition.

Prolonged heavy rain since early this week caused localised flooding on several roads, disrupting traffic and affecting local residents. At around 4pm on Tuesday, authorities discovered that the three people, all residents of Đông Tiến Commune, had been trapped inside Rút Thung Mư Cave as floodwaters rose while they were sightseeing the area.

Upon receiving the report, commune police mobilised personnel and coordinated with relevant units to carry out a rescue operation, successfully bringing the three people to safety.

The commune police advised residents to take precautions against heavy rain and flooding, avoid travelling through dangerous areas and regularly monitor weather updates to prevent risks. — VNS