TECHFEST Việt Nam 2026 support programme kicks off

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Startup Support Centre on Tuesday launched the TECHFEST Việt Nam 2026 Support Programme in Hà Nội, marking the start of a series of activities for the National Innovation and Startup Festival (TECHFEST 2026).

At the kick-off event, organisers introduced the TECHFEST digital ecosystem and Techfest.vn platform, announced a series of supporting activities, launched three award programmes and unveiled five international connection routes to the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the Middle East and Europe.

Under the message ‘Opening international pathways – Converging in Hà Nội – Turning post-event cooperation into action’, the programme aims to connect resources, promote the practical application of technology and foster long-term partnerships for Việt Nam’s innovation startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Lê Toàn Thắng, Director of the National Innovation Startup Support Centre, stressed that the value of TECHFEST lies in partnerships that continue after the event ends.

Thắng called on agencies, universities and research institutes, businesses and the startup community to bring forward specific challenges, resources and opportunities so that technologies can be tested, startups can access markets and investors can assess verifiable value.

According to the plan, 22 TECHFEST Việt Nam 2026 activities will form a chain covering stages from identifying initiatives and connecting experts to piloting, commercialisation, investment and market expansion. Nine strategic events have been designated as key connection points.

Alongside domestic activities, five TECHFEST Global Roadshows are planned in the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the Middle East and Europe. The programme aims not only to promote Vietnamese startups but also to connect potential partners with TECHFEST, showcase solutions, arrange business meetings, facilitate technology-transfer opportunities and support market access.

First held in 2015, TECHFEST is the largest annual event organised under the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote Việt Nam’s innovation startup ecosystem and contribute to the country’s development as a startup nation. — VNS