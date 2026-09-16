Coast Guard saves two injured fishermen at sea

HCM CITY — Officers and medical staff aboard Ship 263 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No 3 Command have provided emergency medical assistance to two fishermen injured while working at sea.

The rescue took place on September 15 during routine patrols to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the maritime boundary area between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

The first victim, 18-year-old Danh Tiến from the fishing vessel KG-93028-TS, suffered an eight-centimetre laceration to his left elbow after accidentally coming into contact with a propeller blade.

Shortly after, the crew treated 44-year-old Sử Vũ Phong aboard fishing vessel KG-90612-TS.

Phong had sustained a deep cut approximately 15cm long and 2cm deep to his buttocks after becoming entangled in a rope and struck by a generator clutch head.

Medical staff on Ship 263 administered first aid, stitched the wounds, provided essential medications, and gave instructions on post-treatment care.

Both fishermen are currently in stable condition and are expected to be transferred ashore for further medical treatment.

During the mission, officers on Ship 263 also combined their medical support with legal dissemination on fisheries regulations, presenting national flags, fresh water, and basic necessities to local fishing vessels operating in the area.

The HCM City-based Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under Việt Nam Coast Guard is responsible for over 615,000sq.km of maritime territory, one of the nation’s most strategically vital maritime zones, stretching from Cù Lao Xanh Island in the coastal south-central province of Gia Lai to Định An Estuary in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and southern continental shelf. — VNS