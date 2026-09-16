Thống Nhất Hospital, Sandoz Vietnam partner to advance healthcare for the elderly

HCM CITY — Thống Nhất Hospital and Sandoz Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding on September 15 to strengthen healthcare collaboration and support healthy ageing in Việt Nam, focusing on osteoporosis, oncology and preventing and managing infectious diseases.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Lê Đình Thanh, Director of Thống Nhất Hospital, said: “Việt Nam’s ageing population is creating new healthcare needs and placing greater importance on the prevention, early diagnosis and effective long-term management of chronic conditions.

"Through this collaboration with Sandoz Vietnam, we look forward to strengthening professional capabilities, expanding scientific exchange and developing practical initiatives that can contribute to better outcomes and quality of life for older patients.”

Under the agreement, the two organisations will work together on continuing medical education, scientific research, professional and expert scientific exchange, and health communication initiatives to strengthen healthcare capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

The MOU establishes three principal areas of cooperation: the partners will strengthen healthcare professionals’ capabilities in osteoporosis, oncology and infectious diseases through training and expert scientific exchange; promote scientific research and academic collaboration with Vietnamese and international experts; and increase public awareness of disease prevention and management through community education and health communication activities.

A key component of the partnership will be the development of a Centre of Excellence in osteoporosis management to support improved prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term disease management, addressing a growing health challenge in Việt Nam, where 3.6 million people were living with osteoporosis in 2022, and the number is projected to increase to 4.5 million by 2030.

Through cooperation with local and international specialists and organisations, Thống Nhất Hospital and Sandoz Vietnam aim to facilitate the sharing of medical knowledge and best practices and contribute to improved standards of patient care.

Thống Nhất Hospital is a leading tertiary hospital in southern Việt Nam under the Ministry of Health. Established in 1975, the hospital has more than 1,200 beds, 50 departments, 10 centres, a research institute, one scientific journal and more than 1,400 healthcare professionals and staff. Its areas of specialisation include geriatrics, cardiology, critical care, emergency medicine and specialised surgery.— VNS