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$88.5m allocated to upgrade National Highway 6 through Điện Biên

September 16, 2026 - 09:42
The work will ensure national defence and security; and promote socio-economic development in Điện Biên Province in particular and the northern midlands and mountainous region in general.
A car travels along a section of the National Highway 6. — Photo courtesy of the Department for Roads of Việt Nam

ĐIỆN BIÊN — A project to upgrade the Tuần Giáo-Mường Lay section of National Highway 6 in Điện Biên Province has been approved by the Ministry of Construction.

The project covers a total length of approximately 56.7km, divided into two sections.

Section 1 begins at around Km383+000, at the Tuần Giáo junction in Tuần Giáo Commune, and ends at around Km426+000, behind Nậm Nèn Bridge in Nậm Nèn Commune, with a length of about 40.2km.

Section 2 starts at around Km438+000 in Pa Ham Commune and ends at around Km454+500, approximately 8.4km from the junction with National Highway 12, with a length of about 16.5km.

The Ministry of Construction has preliminarily estimated the total investment for the project at VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$88.5 million), to be funded from the State budget, of which around VNĐ2.1 trillion ($80.9 million) will be allocated under the medium-term public investment plan for the 2026–2030 period.

Investment preparation work for the project will begin this year, with construction expected to start next year and completion targeted for 2030.

The upgrade and rehabilitation of the Tuần Giáo-Mường Lay section of National Highway 6 aims to gradually complete the road network in line with planning, strengthen connectivity between key national highways in the region, meet transport demand and improve traffic safety; ensure national defence and security; and promote socio-economic development in Điện Biên Province in particular and the northern midlands and mountainous region in general. — VNS

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