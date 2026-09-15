Nearly 74kg of cannabis uncovered in drug bust in northern province

HƯNG YÊN — Police in the northern province Hưng Yên have uncovered a group allegedly involved in growing and illegally trading nearly 74kg of cannabis, the largest cannabis-related case recorded in the locality to date.

The provincial Police’s Drug Crime Investigation Division, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Crime Investigation Department and Phụng Công Commune Police, inspected locations in Hạ Hamlet, Phụng Công Commune, where the group was allegedly growing and trading cannabis.

Investigators determined that the suspects had rented several locations in Hưng Yên and Hà Nội to grow, tend and harvest cannabis.

They allegedly used social media to purchase seeds, communicate and organise the cultivation and sale of the drug. After harvesting, the cannabis was dried, cut into smaller pieces, packaged and distributed through online communication channels and delivery services.

Between February and June 2026, the group allegedly sold 59.19kg of cannabis and stored another 14.508kg for the purpose of selling for profit, bringing the total amount to 73.698kg.

The investigation agency has launched a criminal case and prosecuted several suspects for illegally trading narcotic substances and growing plants containing narcotic substances.

Police also uncovered a closed cultivation and care system installed by the group in Phụng Công Commune.

According to Hưng Yên police, the case highlights the need for vigilance over increasingly sophisticated methods used to cultivate and distribute cannabis.

Suspects may take advantage of houses, enclosed rooms, warehouses or secluded locations to grow cannabis indoors. Such operations can involve specialised lighting and equipment to control environmental conditions.

Police advised residents to report suspicious locations when there are reasonable grounds for concern, particularly premises that are frequently kept closed, restrict outside light, and have an unusual concentration of electrical equipment, lighting systems, air conditioners, fans, dehumidifiers or other cultivation-related materials.

Residents were also urged not to be misled by cannabis-related advertisements on social media, including promotions using alternative names or claims about the products’ benefits or safety.

Police warned against accepting seemingly lucrative offers to grow, tend, harvest, package, transport, deliver or resell cannabis, saying such activities can make people unwitting participants in criminal operations.

Owners of houses, warehouses, rooms and land available for rent should also exercise caution by verifying tenants and their stated purposes for using the premises. Any unusual activity, particularly closed-off operations with restricted access or equipment inconsistent with the declared purpose of the rental, should be reported to police.

Police further called on parents and schools to help young people recognise risks associated with social media, warning them against joining suspicious groups, accepting offers to work as “collaborators”, or receiving and transporting goods of unknown origin for others.

In Việt Nam, cannabis is classified as a narcotic substance, and the illegal cultivation, possession, trafficking and use of cannabis are prohibited under the country’s drug-control laws, with criminal penalties applicable depending on the nature and severity of the offence.— VNS