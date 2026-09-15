Coast Guard steps up campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

HCM CITY — The HCM City-based Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command has launched a high-intensity emulation drive alongside intensified field efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to ensure maritime security and strictly enforce the law.

The launch of the drive, called "80 Days of Emulation for Victory - Writing the Heroic Chapter", took place with a ceremony on Monday at the command's headquarters in Phước Thắng Ward.

Senior Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Party secretary, political commissar, and chairman of the Emulation and Commendation Council of the Coast Guard Region No.3 Command, chaired the event.

He announced that the campaign would run from October 5 to December 25.

“It will focus on enhancing political awareness and legal education, successfully completing key operational tasks, maintaining strict military discipline, and advancing digital transformation and administrative reform.”

He urged all agencies to focus on core political tasks, maintain high combat readiness, safeguard maritime and island sovereignty, prevent crimes, and resolutely fight IUU fishing.

On the occasion, the command commended six collectives and 12 individuals for their outstanding achievements in recent movements and duties.

Coast Guard Squadron No 33, stationed in the Côn Đảo Special Zone, an island off HCM City, has integrated dissemination of the laws into its routine maritime patrols, inspections, and controls to curb IUU fishing.

It recently deployed three vessels around Bến Đầm Port and waters approximately 30 nautical miles south of Côn Đảo Island, with squadron officers providing legal education to 102 crew members aboard 10 fishing vessels through marine communication systems and directly briefed 173 on 15 other boats.

They also handed out leaflets on anti-IUU regulations and presented national flags to local fishermen.

Outreach efforts focus on legal requirements that vessel owners, captains, and crew members must adhere to during each voyage at sea, including vessel registration, technical inspection, operating licences, and a strict ban on tresspassing in foreign waters and using forbidden fishing gear.

Real-life violation cases were also highlighted to help fishermen grasp the legal consequences and prevent infractions.

Major Bùi Văn Hải, political officer of Squadron No.33, said combating IUU fishing requires making prevention a primary solution.

“The squadron will coordinate with local authorities … to diversify communication methods, utilising the media and digital platforms alongside direct outreach on the water.” — VNS