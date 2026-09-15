Foreign nationals arrested after alleged gold shop robbery in central Việt Nam

ĐẮK LẮK — Four foreign nationals have been arrested after two of them allegedly attempted to steal gold jewellery worth about VNĐ208 million (nearly US$8,000) from a gold shop in the central province of Đắk Lắk on Tuesday morning.

According to initial information, at around 7:07am on September 15, a white passenger car bearing registration No. 79A-481.80 stopped in front of Tiến Viễn Gold Shop in Long Hải Nam residential quarter, Sông Cầu Ward.

Two foreign nationals, a man and a woman, got out of the vehicle and entered the shop.

While the man was talking to the shop owner, the woman approached a display cabinet containing gold jewellery. The cabinet had a key in place, allowing her to open it and take three gold bracelets worth approximately VNĐ208 million.

The shop owner noticed the act and raised the alarm. The woman then dropped the jewellery at the foot of the display cabinet before fleeing the shop with the man. They got back into the car and sped northwards.

After receiving the report from the gold shop, a team from Sông Cầu Ward Police immediately launched a pursuit and alerted other police stations under the Traffic Police Division of Đắk Lắk Provincial Police to coordinate efforts to intercept the vehicle.

At the same time, Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Hải Lực, a police officer from Xuân Lộc Commune Police, was travelling by motorbike along National Highway 1D from Quy Nhơn Nam Ward in Gia Lai Province towards Xuân Lộc Commune when he received information about the incident.

He spotted the suspect vehicle, which was travelling at high speed, turned his motorbike around and followed it.

Meanwhile, a patrol team from Xuân Lộc Commune Police, led by Major Huỳnh Ngọc Tây, received information from Senior Lieutenant Lực and joined the pursuit. The team also alerted the traffic police forces of Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai provinces for assistance.

Following the intensive pursuit, at around 8:05am, traffic police from the two provinces, together with Xuân Lộc Commune Police, intercepted and surrounded the vehicle at Suối Phường Bridge, around Km14+70 on National Highway 1D, in Area 1 of Quy Nhơn Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province.

Four foreign nationals travelling in the vehicle were arrested.

The two people suspected of attempting to steal the jewellery, along with two other foreign nationals and the driver of the vehicle, were taken to Sông Cầu Ward Police for further investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identities or nationalities of the foreign nationals. Investigation into the case is ongoing. — VNS