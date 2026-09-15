Toll collection delayed on two sections of Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway

HÀ NỘI — The Department for Road of Việt Nam (DRVN) has not yet begun collecting tolls on two publicly funded sections of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway, part of the North-South Expressway.

Previously, the toll collection was instructed to start on September 15 (today).

However, work is still underway to address settlement at bridge approaches and culvert approaches to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Toll collection equipment is also being completed before trial runs in a testing environment.

In addition, construction is continuing at the interchanges so they can be opened to traffic.

While the remaining work is completed to ensure that all regulatory requirements for toll collection are met, DRVN will not collect tolls on the two publicly funded sections from Cần Thơ to Cà Mau.

DRVN has asked the Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board to focus on completing the outstanding work so toll collection can begin as soon as possible in accordance with regulations. VNS