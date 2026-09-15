VN to host 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Congress

HÀ NỘI — The 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Congress (AAAP 2026), themed “Sustainable Animal Production,” will take place October 28 to 31, 2026 in Hà Nội.

The congress organised by the Việt Nam Animal Husbandry Association is expected to attract around 1,400 participants, including 600 international scientists, businesses, and policymakers from 42 countries and territories.

Participants are expected to include scientists, businesses, policymakers and international organisations involved in animal husbandry and veterinary medicine.

AAAP 2026 comes as the livestock sector faces growing pressure to transform in response to climate change, animal diseases, emissions-reduction requirements, environmental protection, market competition and the need to ensure food security.

Under the theme “Sustainable Animal Production,” the congress aims to bring together scientists, businesses, policymakers and international organisations to share knowledge, technologies and experience, and explore solutions for making the livestock sector more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The scientific programme has been designed with an interdisciplinary approach and will focus on 14 thematic areas, including animal genetics and breeding; animal nutrition and feed; animal physiology and reproduction; animal health; poultry science; ruminant science; other livestock species; animal products; livestock environments; digital management and smart livestock farming; and smallholder livestock production.

AAAP is an important scientific forum that helps promote research cooperation, academic exchange and the application of scientific and technological advances in livestock production across the region and worldwide.

Since hosting the 13th AAAP Congress in 2008, Việt Nam’s livestock sector has continued to innovate, develop and integrate more deeply into regional and international markets, achieving progress in scale, productivity, quality and production capacity, said Nguyễn Xuân Dương, chairman of the Vietnam Animal Husbandry Association.

The sector has gradually met domestic food demand while expanding its export capacity.

Some areas have risen to leading positions regionally and globally: Vietnam ranks sixth in the world for its pig herd and second for its waterfowl population.

Animal feed production, veterinary medicines and dairy processing are also among the leading sectors in ASEAN.

Hosting AAAP 2026 is expected to provide fresh momentum for the livestock sector’s international integration. It will also offer an opportunity to expand cooperation in science, technology, investment and the development of livestock value chains, Dương said.

AAAP 2026 will serve not only as a venue for presenting and exchanging research findings, but also as a platform to identify practical challenges, share needs, seek solutions and promote technology transfer.

The organising committee hopes the congress will produce the “Hà Nội Message on Sustainable Animal Production,” addressed to governments, the scientific community, businesses and livestock farmers, calling on them to work together to advance sustainable livestock production in the region and worldwide.

The ultimate goal is to build a livestock sector in which people, the environment and animals develop in harmony, supporting economic growth while upholding social and environmental responsibility, Dương said. VNS