Tuition exemptions, reductions for children aged 5-6

HÀ NỘI — Children aged 5–6 will receive tuition exemptions, reductions and support under preschool universalisation policy.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu has signed Decree 353/2026/NĐ-CP on universal pre-school education for children aged 5–6, compulsory education and illiteracy eradication.

One of the decree’s notable provisions concerns universal pre-school education for children aged 5–6.

Accordingly, the target group comprises children aged 5–6 who have not yet completed the preschool education programme.

The programme for universal preschool education for this age group is the pre-school curriculum issued by the Minister of Education and Training.

Universal pre-school education for children aged 5–6 will be delivered through educational institutions within the national education system and educational institutions under the armed forces, in accordance with the law.

The decree states that the State will prioritise investment and ensure the conditions needed to provide universal preschool education for children aged 5–6.

Eligible children will receive tuition exemptions, reductions and support, assistance with learning expenses, and other support policies in accordance with laws on education, children, people with disabilities, ethnic minority policies, social assistance and other relevant legislation.

Teachers, education institution managers, and people assigned or mobilised to help implement universal preschool education for children aged 5–6 will be entitled to benefits and policies appropriate to their positions, duties and work locations, in accordance with laws on teachers, cadres, civil servants, public employees, labour and other relevant legislation.

Agencies, organisations, businesses, residential communities, international organisations, foreign nationals and overseas Vietnamese that invest in, sponsor, provide aid for or otherwise support universal pre-school education for children aged 5–6, compulsory education and illiteracy eradication will be eligible for incentive and preferential policies under laws on education, investment, taxation, land, sponsorship, aid and other relevant legislation.

Under the decree, communes must reach the target of at least 95 per cent of children aged 5–6 enrolled in preschool and 90 per cent for the communes facing exceptionally difficult socio-economic conditions.

Each year, at least 85 per cent of children must complete the pre-school education programme for children aged 5–6. And the percentage is 80 per cent for the communes facing exceptionally difficult socio-economic conditions.

Provinces and centrally governed cities must reach at least 90 per cent of communes recognised as meeting the standards for universal preschool education for children aged 5–6.

The decree will take effect on November 1, 2026. VNS