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Golden season

September 14, 2026 - 18:23
The first ever rice festival has been held in Lai Châu offering visitors the chance to learn about the importance of traditional rice cultivation while savouring the stunning scenery the province has to offer.

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Society

Heavy rain to batter northern, north-central Việt Nam

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said cumulative rainfall from Monday to Wednesday is forecast to reach 180-350mm in southern parts of the Red River Delta and from Thanh Hóa to Nghệ An, with some areas receiving more than 500mm.
Society

‘Mobile dead zones’ to be connected via satellite

The solution is expected to ensure that all villages and locations affected by mobile dead zones or weak coverage receive network coverage and are able to use telecommunications services in line with the stipulated requirements and schedule.

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