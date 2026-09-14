Golden season

The first ever rice festival has been held in Lai Châu offering visitors the chance to learn about the importance of traditional rice cultivation while savouring the stunning scenery the province has to offer.
Around 180 scholars and language educators from Việt Nam and other nations have gathered in HCM City to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence in language education at the annual International Conference on German as a Foreign Language and German Studies.
The latest breakthroughs and advanced technologies in cardiovascular care came under discussion at the 6th Scientific Conference of Chợ Rẫy Hospital’s Cardiovascular Centre held in HCM City on September 13.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said cumulative rainfall from Monday to Wednesday is forecast to reach 180-350mm in southern parts of the Red River Delta and from Thanh Hóa to Nghệ An, with some areas receiving more than 500mm.
An Giang Province has set a target of making science, technology and innovation a major driver of economic growth during 2026-30, while strengthening digital transformation and developing strategic technology sectors under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024.
Experts, businessmen and representatives of authorities discussed digital technology deployment at a seminar on using tech to develop low-emissions agriculture in the Mekong Delta, held in Cần Thơ City on September 11.
The solution is expected to ensure that all villages and locations affected by mobile dead zones or weak coverage receive network coverage and are able to use telecommunications services in line with the stipulated requirements and schedule.