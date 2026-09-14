Groundbreaking and inauguration of 16 projects celebrating Quảng Ninh’s city status

HÀ NỘI – A ceremony was held in Yên Tử Ward in Quảng Ninh City on September 14 to break ground and inaugurate 16 urban infrastructure and transportation projects with a total investment of over VNĐ285 (US$11 million).

The event reportedly carries practical significance in celebration of the establishment of Quảng Ninh City (September 1, 2026).

At the ceremony, Yên Tử Ward officially inaugurated and put into operation six key transportation projects with a total length of more than 11.4km, with road widths ranging from 5.5m to 14m.

On the same day, local authorities also broke ground on 10 new projects, including two resettlement areas, one outdoor playground, one drainage canal, and six road expansion and improvement projects.

The implementation of these projects directly affects 144 households; among them, 103 households have completed compensation procedures for land clearance.

Chairman of the Ward People’s Committee, Mạc Xuân Tú, emphasised that the effectiveness of investment is reflected in the tangible benefits for the locality and its residents. Each project is aligned with the overall planning, ensuring synchronized connectivity, meeting public needs, and laying the foundation for expanding Yên Tử Ward’s development space in the new phase.

At the same time, Tú expressed deep appreciation for the consensus and cooperation of the people. Over 400 households in the area have voluntarily donated more than 20,000sq.m of land and dismantled structures to facilitate projects for upgrading and expanding local roads.

Earlier, on August 26, to celebrate the historic milestone of Quảng Ninh officially becoming a city on September 1, localities across the city simultaneously broke ground and inaugurated 25 city-level projects with a total investment of more than VNĐ46.72 trillion (nearly $1.8 billion). Among them, three projects were inaugurated with a total investment of VNĐ5.415 trillion ($208 million), focusing on completing key technical infrastructure works in industrial zones, seaport systems, and transport connectivity.

For the 22 newly launched projects, the main highlight lies in industry and production, with 17 projects including two new industrial zones and a system of modern industrial plants. Most of these industrial production projects are concentrated in the Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone. VNS