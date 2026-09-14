Heavy rain to batter northern, north-central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Southern parts of Hồng (Red) River Delta, southern Phú Thọ Province and the provinces of Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An are expected to experience heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 150-300mm and locally exceeding 450mm from Monday through Tuesday night.

Following the latest bulletin from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, other areas of the Red River Delta and the central province of Hà Tĩnh are forecast to see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 100-180mm, while some areas could receive more than 250mm at the same time.

From Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, the northern midlands, northern Phú Thọ Province and southern parts of Tuyên Quang, Lào Cai and Sơn La provinces are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 50-100mm and locally exceeding 150mm.

According to the centre, cumulative rainfall from Monday to Wednesday is forecast to reach 180-350mm in southern parts of the Red River Delta and from Thanh Hóa to Nghệ An, with some areas receiving more than 500mm.

The northern midlands and other parts of the Red River Delta, Phú Thọ and Hà Tĩnh provinces, as well as southern parts of Sơn La, Tuyên Quang and Lào Cai, are expected to receive 100-200mm of rain, with some areas recording more than 300mm.

The heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying areas, urban areas and industrial parks, as well as flash floods in small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes, the centre said.

Real-time warnings of areas at risk of flash floods and landslides are available on the centre's warning system and in separate warning bulletins at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn.

In addition, the centre forecast that until 1.30pm on Monday, localities from Nghệ An to Huế would continue to experience rain, with a risk of flash floods and landslides.

Accumulated rainfall is forecast at 20-50mm in Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An, with some areas receiving more than 80mm; and 5-15mm in Lào Cai, Quảng Trị and Huế, with some areas recording more than 40mm.

There is a risk of flash floods along small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes in several communes and wards, including Minh Lương, Phình Hồ, Tà Xi Láng and Trạm Tấu in Lào Cai Province.

The centre said flash floods and landslides could have serious environmental impacts, threaten people's lives, disrupt traffic in some areas and hamper the movement of vehicles.

They could also damage residential and economic infrastructure and cause losses to production and socio-economic activities.

The centre, therefore, urged local authorities to inspect potential flow obstructions and vulnerable locations in their areas and take appropriate preventive and response measures.

In response to the forecast weather conditions, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of the centre's Weather Forecasting Office warned that thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts could pose risks to people's lives and property.

Whirlwinds often occur in association with severe thunderstorms. When thunderstorms are forecast, residents should seek shelter in safe locations, preferably inside sturdy buildings, he said. — VNS