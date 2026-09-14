Cần Thơ targets completion of all Resolution No. 57 tasks in 2026

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ is stepping up efforts to remove bottlenecks in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, targeting completion of all assigned tasks in 2026 and a shift from task-based implementation to data-driven governance.

On September 9, the city Steering Committee for the Development of Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation held a meeting to review the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 dated December 22, 2024, and set out key tasks for the coming period.

As of September 5, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city has completed 175 of 282 assigned tasks, while the remaining 107 are being implemented on schedule.

Nguyễn Thanh Bình, deputy director of the city Department of Public Security and a member of the Steering Committee, said the city's political system had proactively promoted digital technology in State agencies.

The document management and administration system has been deployed across 108 agencies and units and the People's Committees of all 72 communes and 31 wards, with 16,300 accounts.

It supports electronic document transmission across three administrative levels, while fully online processing of documents and work dossiers has reached 100 per cent.

The city has issued 15,095 specialised digital signatures, including 12,994 personal signatures and 2,101 organisational signatures.

Digital infrastructure has also expanded, with 4G covering 100 per cent of the population and 5G reaching 68.2 per cent.

Broadband infrastructure has been deployed to all communes, wards, schools and medical facilities.

The city's centralised data centre uses cloud computing technology integrated with artificial intelligence (AI).

The city has more than 702 digital technology and information technology enterprises.

It has also developed an innovation centre model, established a science and technology and innovation development fund, and supported 68 innovative start-ups and 190 start-up projects linked with six domestic and foreign investment funds.

In commerce, all markets have introduced cashless payments, with 54 of the city's 216 markets recognised as 4.0 markets.

The “Digital Literacy for All” movement has been launched to provide residents with basic digital skills.

Community digital technology teams have helped residents use online public services, make online payments and apply digital platforms in production and business.

In healthcare, all public medical facilities have introduced registration using chip-based electronic citizen identification cards and piloted electronic health records on Việt Nam’s national digital identity application VNeID.

Up to 99.92 per cent of social and health insurance data has been updated with personal identification numbers.

In banking, 73 of 86 credit institutions verify customer information using citizen identification cards or electronic identification on VNeID, while 35 have integrated VNeID into account opening and customer verification.

The rate of online dossiers has reached 99.71 per cent, satisfaction stands at 100 per cent, and the service performance index on the National Public Service Portal is 96.28 points, ranking 13th nationwide.

However, many tasks have yet to produce specific outcomes and 16 major tasks remain unresolved.

Support mechanisms for innovative start-ups remain inadequate, while new growth models based on science and technology and digital transformation have yet to take clear shape.

Data sharing between central ministries and sectors and local authorities also remains fragmented.

At public administrative service centres, many communes and wards are using old, low-specification equipment, affecting administrative procedures and online public services.

Annual budget spending has remained below the minimum 3 per cent required under Resolution No. 57, while information technology equipment at commune level remains insufficient and outdated.

Đỗ Thanh Bình, Secretary of the city Party Committee, said science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are key drivers of the city's breakthrough development.

He asked agencies and units to strengthen co-ordination, focus on removing bottlenecks at the grassroots level and urgently address shortcomings identified by central agencies.

The city will increase resources for the grassroots level, accelerate the updating and standardisation of shared data, and urgently provide equipment for all 103 communes and wards.

From now until the end of the year, departments, sectors and Steering Committee members are asked to submit weekly and monthly reports on task implementation.

The city aims to complete 100 per cent of its assigned tasks in 2026, moving towards data-driven governance and using satisfaction among residents and businesses as the measure of effectiveness. — VNS