Suspect arrested in deadly HCM City home attack that left one dead, two injured

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested a suspect in a violent attack that left one man dead and two other people injured at a home in Phước Hải Commune on Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect was detained on ealrMonday after fleeing the scene on a motorbike following the attack the previous evening. He has been taken to a police station for questioning as investigators work to determine the motive.

The attack took place at around 6-7pm at a house down an alley in Võ Thị Sáu Street, when neighbours heard screams and rushed to investigate. They found the homeowner dead and his wife and son-in-law wounded.

The two survivors were rushed to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman suffered a head injury and remains under observation, while her 34-year-old son-in-law required emergency surgery for wounds to multiple parts of his body.

Police sealed off the scene to examine evidence and interview witnesses after being alerted to the attack. Investigators said the suspect, a local resident, was known to the victim's family.

His identity has not been officially released.

HCM City police said they are continuing to gather evidence to establish the motive and full circumstances of the case. — VNS