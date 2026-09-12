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Innovation competition drives young researchers, tech startups

September 12, 2026 - 18:35
The Grand Final of the Bách Khoa Innovation 2026 competition took place in HCM City on September 12, showcasing 57 outstanding projects from young researchers and startups from Việt Nam and abroad.

 

Members of team FloodGuard Technologies from Universiti Malaya (Malaysia) present their "AI-Assisted Flood Rescue UAV" prototype at the Bách Khoa Innovation 2026 Grand Final in HCM City on September 12. The team won first prize in the University track. — Photo courtesy of HCMUT

HCM CITY — The Grand Final of the Bách Khoa Innovation 2026 competition took place in HCM City on September 12, showcasing 57 outstanding projects from young researchers and startups from Việt Nam and abroad.

The ninth edition of the annual competition recorded a record-breaking scale, attracting 408 participating projects — double that of 2025 and six times higher than the average of previous years.

The event also reflected growing international influence, receiving 38 projects from over 20 countries, with nine international teams advancing to the final round.

The competition, organised by the HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) under Việt Nam National University - HCM City (VNU-HCM), has solidified its role as a key innovation platform, bridging academic research with market needs and connecting young creators with experts, investors, and industrial partners.

Speaking at the event, Huỳnh Kỳ Phương Hạ, vice rector of HCMUT, said training and research must go hand in hand with innovation, technology transfer and practical social demand.

“The competition provides an interdisciplinary environment for domestic and international students and startups to test their ideas and refine their solutions with advice from experts and businesses.”

This year’s projects covered key strategic technology fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, blockchain, biotechnology, new materials, smart healthcare, environment and green energy.

In the High School track, top honours went to team CALMELLIA, comprising students from the International School HCM City (ISHCMC) and the Australian International School, with their project titled "CALMELLIA - A Teen Daily Brightening And Acne-Calming Gel Serum".

In the University track, team FloodGuard Technologies from Universiti Malaya in Malaysia won first prize for their project "AI-Assisted Flood Rescue UAV".

In the Start-up division, team VIDENVAREN+ from P&P Partners Co., Ltd secured First Prize with the project "VIM Vulcanized Insulation Membrane".

The competition also highlighted three University-Industry (U-I) tracks co-organised with corporate partners.

In the U-I Dow Vietnam track, first prize was awarded to team POLYME from HCMUT for the "Plastic Circularity Station".

In the U-I Schneider Electric track, first prize went to team AlphaMerge from Foreign Trade University - HCM City Campus and HCMUT for "comBAC - Occupant-Centric Smart Energy Management System for Hotels".

In the U-I Indefol GmbH track, first prize was claimed by team YTMA from the Vietnamese-German University for their "Fuel Cell System Design, Hydrogen Truck Assembly" project.

The event was patronised by the National Innovation Centre, the State Agency for Technology Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, alongside strategic support from the Embassy of France in Việt Nam. — VNS

 

 

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