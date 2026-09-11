Keppel’s digital learning initiative reaches more than 2,300 students in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — More than 2,300 students at two schools in Sơn Đồng Commune, Hà Nội, will gain improved access to digital learning equipment following the expansion of Keppel’s “Bytes for Future” initiative to the capital.

The initiative, carried out by Keppel in collaboration with Tiền Phong newspaper, provides Sơn Đồng Primary School – Song Phương Branch and Vân Canh Primary & Secondary School – Vân Canh Secondary School Branch with 55 computers, 90 headsets and two smart TVs.

The expansion marks the first implementation of the “Bytes for Future” programme in Hà Nội, bringing the total number of students reached by the initiative across Việt Nam to more than 4,400 since its launch in 2024.

The new equipment is expected to help address gaps in access to digital learning facilities at the two schools. In some classes, two to four students currently share a computer, while some existing equipment is outdated and digital display facilities remain limited.

The additional computers and other equipment will give students more opportunities to develop digital skills and provide teachers with additional resources for classroom activities.

Speaking at a ceremony in Hà Nội on September 11 to announce the expansion of the initiative, Joseph Low, President of Vietnam Real Estate at Keppel, said: “As digitalisation and AI transform industries and create new opportunities, digital skills have become essential for the next generation.

“Through ‘Bytes for Future’, we hope to help students build the capabilities and confidence needed to participate in and benefit from an increasingly technology-driven economy.

“As Keppel continues to grow its presence in Việt Nam, we are pleased to extend this initiative to Hà Nội and support the local community. This reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and lasting positive impact in the communities where we operate.”

Nguyễn Mạnh Hạnh, Principal of Sơn Đồng Primary School, said: “The timely support and care from Keppel and Tiền Phong Newspaper through the ‘Bytes for Future’ initiative are truly meaningful. The donation of computers, together with the encouragement and support provided, has helped address some of the challenges faced by our school and created better conditions for our teachers and students in teaching and learning, particularly in accessing information technology – an area that is increasingly important in today’s digital age.”

Lê Đức Thuận, Principal of Vân Canh Primary & Secondary School, said: “At a time when digital transformation is rapidly changing the way we live and learn, information technology has become an increasingly important part of teaching and learning. We particularly appreciate the message behind the ‘Bytes for Future’ initiative: by giving students computers, we are not simply providing equipment, but also giving them greater opportunities to learn, explore and move forward in life.”

Launched in 2024, “Bytes for Future” provides students with access to technology and resources to develop digital skills.- VNS