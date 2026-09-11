HCMUT, UTS mark milestone in transnational education partnership

HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) on September 11 officially welcomed its second cohort of students for the International Bachelor of Engineering programme.

The welcome ceremony marked the first anniversary of the inaugural Transnational Education (TNE) programme jointly delivered by HCMUT and Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Under the three-year full-time model in HCM City, students study the original curriculum transferred directly from UTS, with classes co-taught equally by academic staff from both institutions. Graduates receive a bachelor's degree awarded directly by UTS.

Speaking at the event, Leo Mian Liu, Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor, International at UTS, highlighted the successful outcomes of the first year.

The inaugural cohort achieved a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 6.0 out of 7.0, with 24 students named to the Dean’s List, representing nearly half of the cohort.

“Our TNE programme with HCMUT is a strong demonstration of what can be achieved when two leading institutions work together,” Liu said, adding that the collaboration was showcased as a prime example of bilateral relations at the Vietnam Australia Tech-Connect Forum 2026 held at UTS.

Vũ Anh Quang, Vice Director of External Relations Office at HCMUT, spoke about the broader impact of the partnership in high-tech fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT).

“Technology is changing incredibly fast. Our goal is not simply to teach today’s technologies, but to prepare students to learn continuously, think critically, solve real-world problems, and work across cultures,” Quang said.

This programme represents the growing connection between Việt Nam and Australia in education, technology, research, and innovation.

The ceremony was also attended by Kate Wallace, Australian Consul-General in HCM City, alongside university leaders, parents, and incoming students.

The TNE programme continues to attract high-performing candidates.

The average entrance IELTS score remained at 7.0, with SAT scores ranging from 1,140 to 1,510.

Nguyễn Gia Ngân, an alumna of the VNU-HCM High School for the Gifted, emerged as the top scorer for the AI major with an admission score of 99.28 out of 100 and an IELTS score of 8.0.

“When choosing my university, I wanted a place that would challenge me, broaden my perspective, and prepare me for a world beyond the classroom,” Ngân said.

She encouraged her fellow freshmen to embrace new experiences, connect with people from diverse backgrounds, and maintain their curiosity throughout their university journey.

Meanwhile, the top scorer for the IT major was Nguyễn Hữu Bảo Lâm, a former student at Lê Quý Đôn High School, who secured an admission score of 91.48/100 and an IELTS score of 7.0.

Tuition for the programme is set at nearly VNĐ268 million (US$10,800) per year. — VNS