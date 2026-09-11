Việt Nam and France to promote cooperation in AI and education

PARIS — Việt Nam’s Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) and Télécom Paris plan to expand cooperation in scientific research, training and academic exchange.

The two sides held a working session in Paris on September 9, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technology fields in which they have expertise.

At the event, both Vietnamese and French delegations introduced their respective strengths in training and research, as well as their development orientations, while discussing areas with strong potential for the development of specific cooperation programmes in the near future.

AI is one of the areas of particular interest to PTIT and Télécom Paris. Experts from the two institutions focused their discussions on potential joint research in AI applications in education, efficient AI and emerging scientific and technological areas in which both sides have expertise.

The two sides also discussed various academic cooperation models, including co-supervision of doctoral students, exchanges of lecturers, scientists and researchers, student exchange and internship programmes and joint seminars, conferences and scientific activities.

They also discussed the resources each institution could contribute, financial support mechanisms and opportunities to jointly develop research proposals to access funding programmes in Việt Nam, France and internationally.

Based on the discussions, PTIT and Télécom Paris agreed to continue connecting their respective specialised units and research groups, identify priority areas for developing action plans and specific cooperation activities, and work towards establishing long-term programmes in research, training and academic exchange.

Télécom Paris is one of France’s leading engineering schools in digital technology. It is part of Institut Mines-Télécom and a founding member of Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris).

The school currently has around 160 highly qualified faculty members and researchers, and publishes about 600 international scientific papers each year.

Télécom Paris is also part of the scientific and technological ecosystem of IP Paris, together with leading French engineering schools and higher education institutions, creating a strong environment for interdisciplinary research, workforce training and cooperation with businesses.

This provides a favourable foundation for PTIT and Télécom Paris to develop in-depth research and training cooperation programmes in strategic technology fields. — VNS