VNU-HCM, Saint Petersburg State University strengthen academic, scientific ties

MOSCOW — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) and Saint Petersburg State University (SPbU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster scientific and educational cooperation.

The exchange of the document took place at the Kremlin on Wednesday (local time) under the witness of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside high-ranking leaders from both nations, within the framework of the top Vietnamese leader's state visit to Russia.

Under the five-year agreement, the two top universities agreed to advance academic collaboration across areas of mutual interest, grounded in equality, mutual benefit, respect, and regular coordination.

The partnership focuses on joint research in high-tech and strategic fields, notably energy, mathematics, and quantum technology.

Both institutions will also cooperate on language and cultural instruction, including Vietnamese studies for Russian students and Russian language training for Vietnamese students.

In addition, the MoU covers academic exchanges involving faculty, researchers, and students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The two sides will coordinate joint academic programmes, conferences, lectures, and university governance expertise sharing.

They will also establish postgraduate partnerships, including joint PhD training, and roll out digital-based online courses and collaborative learning initiatives.

Earlier on September 7, a delegation from VNU-HCM visited SPbU to discuss potential joint ventures in strategic sectors, including quantum tech, biotechnology, and Earth sciences.

The talks aimed to connect specialised research teams from both universities, laying a concrete foundation for executing the newly signed agreement. — VNS