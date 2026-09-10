Khánh Hòa identifies key science, technology tasks to implement Resolution No. 57

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province has identified major tasks in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation for 2026 and for 2026–30 in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024.

The tasks, described as major challenges requiring urgent action, were identified based on practical development needs in the south-central province.

The province aims to develop a centralised database on non-communicable diseases and preventive healthcare with standardised indicators and data-updating procedures.

The system will support Government agencies and healthcare facilities, as well as epidemiological research and forecasting.

In disaster prevention, the province plans to develop disaster warning maps to consolidate the fragmented data and information currently available on storms, floods, landslides, inundation, and saltwater intrusion up rivers.

Digital warning maps for different types and levels of disaster risk are expected to be developed, along with a GIS platform capable of updating data in real or near-real time and reports assessing areas at high risk of natural disasters.

Another major task is the development of a province-wide shared data repository that will support digital governance and the effective use of data resources.

The province has also identified smart urban development in 2026–30 as a long-term priority. It will focus on smart urban management and administration, digital infrastructure and urban data, smart public services for individuals and businesses, and connections with the shared data repository and digital platforms.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Hà, Vice Chairman of the province People’s Committee, the tasks will be carried out according to a road map.

Agencies assigned to lead the work are responsible for creating networks of qualified experts and partners to ensure the major challenges are addressed in a practical and effective manner, he added. — VNS