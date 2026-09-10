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Classes for children in hospitals

September 10, 2026 - 11:59
Every child should have the opportunity to study and play, but there are many children around Việt Nam in hospital with treat life-threatening diseases. This is why some HCM City hospitals are organising special classes for these young patients, both to help them not forget the things they learn and to lift up their spirits.

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