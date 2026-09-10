Classes for children in hospitals

Every child should have the opportunity to study and play, but there are many children around Việt Nam in hospital with treat life-threatening diseases. This is why some HCM City hospitals are organising special classes for these young patients, both to help them not forget the things they learn and to lift up their spirits.
By 2030, the province aims to establish a provincial mechanism for coordinating smart city development, introduce data-driven governance and operate smart monitoring and management systems across the province and in key urban areas.
Inspection teams should be established to conduct comprehensive unannounced inspections of private medical examination and treatment facilities within their jurisdictions, with particular attention paid to facilities that have frequently been the subject of complaints or petitions from members of the public.
Every classroom, communal space, functional room and dining and sleeping area has been carefully prepared by the school and teachers to help students adapt quickly, learn with peace of mind and feel the warmth of their new environment.
From shortening waiting times and optimising equipment to harnessing energy, hospitals show that energy saving in healthcare is inseparable from its ultimate goal: using every resource efficiently so patients receive better care.
According to the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, as of September 9, it had published and distributed 235.6 million copies of textbooks, along with 84 million copies of workbooks and reference books.
Digital transformation in education is gaining significant momentum, spanning everything from electronic record management and digital learning materials to online platforms and instructional software.