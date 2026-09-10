16 countries, territories join international fire safety exhibition

HÀ NỘI — The International Fire Safety & Rescue Việt Nam – Secutech Việt Nam 2026 opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The four-day event features 500 booths by 350 domestic and international enterprises and organisations, representing 480 brands from 16 countries and territories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Dương Đức Hải, Director of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, said this year's exhibition is being held at a particularly significant time as the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue police force and people nationwide are looking towards the 65th anniversary of its traditional day and the 25th anniversary of the All-People Fire Prevention and Fighting Day.

Hai noted that through multiple editions, the exhibition has continued to expand in scale, content and influence, becoming a reputable annual event in the region.

Reality is also setting increasingly urgent demands on fire prevention and firefighting. In 2025 and the first eight months of this year, more than 5,300 fires and explosions occurred nationwide, killing 164 people and injuring 208 others, while causing property losses exceeding VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$54 million).

The fire prevention, firefighting and rescue police force conducted more than 2,300 rescue operations and saved over 4,000 people.

Meanwhile, new fire and explosion risks are emerging from lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, high-rise buildings and underground structures, requiring appropriate technical solutions, equipment and technologies, he added.

According to the organisers, in addition to displaying and introducing products, vehicles, equipment and solutions in fire prevention, firefighting and rescue, security, safety and automation, the exhibition will feature an international seminar on developing the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue industry, and a forum on dialogue with businesses and business associations on fire prevention and firefighting. VNA/VNS