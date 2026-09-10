Giving wings to dreams of pupils in special circumstances

TÂY NINH — Starting this academic year, the People’s Public Security Cultural School 4 in Tây Ninh Province has become a shared home where children are sheltered, educated, disciplined and empowered to pursue their dreams with confidence.

As the opening bell rang for the first time to signal the start of the new school year, 95 pupils in special circumstances began a new journey.

They are children of wounded or fallen People’s Public Security officers, those from ethnic communities and students under social protection due to difficult backgrounds.

Confident steps

The initial awkwardness soon faded as the 95 pupils of the People’s Public Security Cultural Boarding School (covering primary, junior secondary and high school levels) gradually grew accustomed to their teachers, classmates and new daily routine.

Faces that were once shy and unfamiliar with the new setting have become more confident, slowly integrating into boarding school life.

The 2026–2027 academic year marks the school’s first year of operation. It admits pupils across grades 4, 5 and 6, with 30 pupils each in grades 4 and 5 and 35 in Grade 6.

For many, entering the new school also means living away from home for the first time. Every classroom, communal space, functional room and dining and sleeping area has been carefully prepared by the school and teachers to help students adapt quickly, learn with peace of mind and feel the warmth of their new environment.

Classrooms are neatly arranged to ensure effective teaching and learning. Functional rooms are equipped to support study, recreation and skills development. Dining and sleeping areas are uniformly organised to provide stable, safe boarding conditions.

School headmaster and Senior Lieutenant Colonel Lê Minh Tùng said that from the outset, staff worked to ensure full learning and living conditions for the pupils as a top priority.

“From the moment we prepared to welcome students, we knew we had to create a truly stable environment so they could study with peace of mind,” Tùng said.

“What we hope is that the children feel the care and closeness, and quickly integrate into the new environment."

The teaching staff not only deliver knowledge, but also accompany pupils in their daily routines.

According to Tùng, in a specialised boarding school, teaching is not limited to classroom lessons. It also involves helping students organise their personal belongings, observe schedules, live collectively, share with peers and gradually take responsibility for themselves.

Support systems converge

The People’s Public Security Cultural School 4 is located at 123 Trường Chinh Street, Tân Ninh Ward, on a 5.6-hectare site that formerly belonged to the provincial Public Security Department.

Total investment in the school’s construction exceeded VNĐ400 billion (US$15.4 million).

Yet the school’s value lies not only in these figures or its infrastructure. More importantly, it is opening up a new living and learning space for children from diverse backgrounds, giving them greater opportunities to develop and mature.

Behind the new school and its well-appointed classrooms and carefully prepared communal areas is a larger goal: to create opportunities for pupils in special circumstances to learn, be cared for and develop fully.

For those who care for them, the school brings both joy and hope, as behind each place is an opportunity for the children to improve their lives through education.

Deputy Director of the Tây Ninh Provincial Social Protection Centre Phan Thuỳ Giang said the centre is delighted and proud that the children now have the chance to study in a special environment, where they not only gain knowledge but also develop discipline, self-reliance and a responsible way of living.

Giang said the centre hopes that with the dedication, affection and companionship of the teachers, the children will progress day by day, become bolder and more confident and learn to overcome difficulties and step firmly into life.

“From this school, the children will gain more tools and confidence to shape their future,” she said.

Colonel Phan Văn Triều, deputy director of the Tây Ninh Provincial Public Security Department, expressed his hope for a humane, disciplined and caring educational environment where pupils in special circumstances can learn, be supported and gain the confidence and resilience to strive forward.

Ahead of the 95 pupils lies a long journey of lessons, challenges and dreams being nurtured day by day.

Under the roof of the People’s Public Security Cultural School 4, they now have a home to love, an environment to grow in and a foundation of support to believe in themselves. From here, today’s small footsteps will grow steadier, carrying knowledge, resilience and confidence towards a brighter future. — VNS