Workers may have seven days off for Tết

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested seven continuous days off for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday and a four-day break for the next National Day.

With the five official days off mandated by the Labour Code for the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in early February, 2027, the ministry has proposed two holiday options after consulting with other ministries and State agencies.

The holiday will last seven days with the first option and 10 days with the second.

The ministry said it prefered the first as it would give those working far from their hometowns time to travel and prepare for the holiday.

With the first option, the ministry proposed that the five official days off will last from February 4 to February 8, 2027.

Because February 6 and 7 fall onto the weekend, workers are entitled to two extra days off, on Febuary 9 and 10.

This means that the entire holiday period will last seven days with this option, from February 4 to 10, 2027.

With the second option, the ministry proposed that the five official days off will be from February 5 to Feburary 9, 2027.

Februrary 10 and 11, 2027 will be the two extra days off to make up for the coincidence with the weekend.

February 12, 2027 is a working day, but to have it as a day off to create a long holiday that lasts until Febuary 14, workers may work on February 27 instead.

The holiday period will last 10 consecutive days with this option, from February 5 to 14, 2027.

The ministry prefered the first option as it would allow workers to start their break on the 28th day of the last lunar month, which is two days before the lunar new year starts, giving those working far from home proper time to travel back to their hometowns and prepare for the holiday.

The second option may cause travel demand to surge within a short timeframe and place excessive strain on transport networks, especially in major cities and at key transport hubs, it said.

The ministry has also proposed a four-day holiday period for the next National Day.

Accordingly, apart from September 2, 2027, which is an official day off, the ministry suggested that workers should also have September 3 off to create a four-day break through September 5, 2027.

This will allow workers proper time to rest and travel, especially those working far from their hometowns, it said.

Employers in the non-state sectors may choose to grant employees time off on September 3 or September 1, 2027, provided that the two official public holidays scheduled by the ministry are fully observed.

They are encouraged to follow the proposed schedules but may also plan their own based on practical circumstances, as long as they ensure their employees have five days off for the Lunar New Year holiday and two days off for the National Day holiday.

Employers must notify their employees of the chosen schedules at least 30 days in advance.

The ministry encourages agreements that are more beneficial to employees. — VNS