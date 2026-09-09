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Teenager seriously injured after phone explodes while charging

September 09, 2026 - 16:51
According to his family, the boy was using his phone while it was plugged in for charging when the device suddenly exploded, causing serious injuries to both hands and several other parts of his body.
The boy was using his phone while it was plugged in for charging when the device suddenly exploded. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐẮK SONG — A 16-year-old boy in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng suffered multiple injuries and severe burns after a mobile phone suddenly exploded while he was using it as it was being charged.

A representative of Đắk Song Regional Medical Centre said the teenager was brought to the facility for emergency treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to his family, the boy was using his phone while it was plugged in for charging when the device suddenly exploded, causing serious injuries to both hands and several other parts of his body.

Medical examination showed singed hair and scattered burns on his face and limbs. Both hands sustained complex injuries, with the right hand severely damaged, affecting the fingers and the metacarpal bones. The left hand had multiple wounds to the fingertips and palm, with heavy bleeding.

Doctors provided first aid and emergency treatment and managed the initial injuries. After his condition stabilised, the patient was transferred to Đắk Nông General Hospital for further specialised treatment.

Experts said the incident highlights the safety risks associated with using mobile phones while they are charging.

Users are advised to use compatible chargers and charging cables from reliable sources, and to stop using devices if the battery shows signs of swelling, deformation, overheating or unusual odours.

Phones should also be placed in well-ventilated areas while charging, away from heat-retaining materials such as blankets, pillows and mattresses, as well as enclosed spaces where heat cannot dissipate properly. — VNS

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