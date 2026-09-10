South Koreans deported from HCM City after visa violations

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City deported a group of Republic of Korea (RoK) nationals on Wednesday, after finding they had overstayed their visas and were living in an apartment suspected of being used as a base for high-tech fraud.

The group was renting a unit in the Cityland Apartment Complex in Gò Vấp Ward, where a routine police check turned up a large cache of computers, phones and tablets, but no record that any of the occupants had registered their temporary residence, as required by law.

Investigators said the Koreans had entered Việt Nam on e-visas, but were in fact seeking jobs or business opportunities, deliberately overstaying their visas and failing to register their residence.

When confronted, they refused to present their passports, hampering the investigation, police said.

Authorities fined the group for entering and working in Việt Nam without proper authorisation and ordered their deportation.

After completing the required procedures, police in Gò Vấp escorted them to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to be sent back to the Republic of Korea. — VNS