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Egypt opens doors to Vietnamese visitors with visa-on-arrival policy

September 11, 2026 - 09:15
Egypt has officially confirmed that Vietnamese citizens are eligible for visas on arrival, a move expected to boost tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Giza pyramid complex in Egypt. — VNA/VNS Photo

CAIRO — Egypt has confirmed it will grant visas on arrival to Vietnamese citizens, with a senior Egyptian foreign affairs official delivering the announcement at an official ceremony in Cairo attended by Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Nam Dương and diplomatic representatives.

Deputy Minister Mohamed Abou Bakr Saleh said Egypt highly values the growing interest of the business community in investment and tourism opportunities between the two countries. He said the decision to grant visas on arrival to Vietnamese citizens reflects Egypt's commitment to promoting tourism exchanges and strengthening people-to-people ties. Saleh stressed that tourism is one of the key areas driving Việt Nam–Egypt relations, and that the easing of visa procedures is expected to help further boost tourist flows while enhancing exchanges and co-operation.

The direct confirmation from a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at an official event – attended by ambassadors, diplomatic representatives and international guests in Cairo – gives the announcement particular weight.

Ambassador Nguyễn Nam Dương, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mohamed Abou Bakr Saleh, and ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of various countries at the celebration of Việt Nam's 81st National Day in Cairo, Egypt. — VNA/VNS Photo

Egypt's decision to grant visas on arrival to citizens of a number of countries was announced in May as part of efforts to promote its tourism industry. However, the direct confirmation by Saleh that Việt Nam is among the eligible countries is particularly significant for Vietnamese travellers wishing to visit Egypt.

Egypt is one of the most important tourist destinations in North Africa, home to famous landmarks such as the Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx, the capital Cairo, and numerous other historical and cultural heritage sites.

In recent years, the number of Vietnamese visitors to Egypt has shown an upward trend, helping to promote people-to-people exchanges and expand tourism co-operation between the two countries.— VNS​

Vietnam Egypt diplomatic relations

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