Deputy PM urges green and sustainable architecture for Việt Nam's new era

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà has urged the Vietnam Association of Architects (VAA) to focus its activities on an architectural landscape that is green, sustainable, modern and rich in identity.

Trà was speaking at the 11th National Congress of the Việt Nam Association of Architects (2026–2031 term) in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The 11th National Congress of the Việt Nam Association of Architects was attended by 500 delegates representing over 7,000 members nationwide.

After confirming that the Party, State and Government will always support the VAA, the Deputy PM expressed her hope that the association and all architects would spread the use of architecture for a green, sustainable, prosperous and happy Việt Nam in the new era.

According to Deputy PM Trà, each architectural work not only meets functional needs, but also contributes to shaping the appearance, identity and quality of life of a region. Some structures endure for centuries or longer, becoming hallmarks of a specific era, city or locality, and are passed down to future generations.

"Every architectural creation is therefore not merely a matter of professional practice. It also entails a responsibility toward the community, the advancement of culture and the future of the country and the Vietnamese nation," she said.

Trà suggested that as it enters its new term, the VAA must continue to undergo robust renewal and make greater contributions to the nation during this new phase of development, which demands increasingly high standards regarding quality of life, cultural identity and green, sustainable development.

She urged the VAA to develop into a truly strong and prestigious professional intellectual organisation, capable of rallying and leading the community of Vietnamese architects and harnessing their collective intellect.

The ultimate goal of planning and architecture is to create a living environment for people that is high quality, safe, humane and sustainable, Deputy PM Trà noted.

“Architects need to meaningfully translate into practice the principle of placing people at the centre and using quality of life as the benchmark. Greater attention must be paid to social housing, schools, hospitals, public spaces and essential facilities, particularly the needs of vulnerable groups,” she said.

"Architecture should not only create valuable structures, but also contribute to building livable communities, ensuring that all citizens share in the fruits of development," Trà added.

Given the increasing impact of climate change and natural disasters on Việt Nam, the Deputy PM said that architecture must not only be aesthetically pleasing but also greener, safer and more resource efficient and resilient.

Underscoring the need to cultivate a workforce of talented Vietnamese architects, Trà said that each one must possess not only professional excellence and creativity, but also professional ethics, a sense of social responsibility and a profound awareness of national and community interests.

The congress elected an Executive Committee comprising 79 members, with Architect Phan Đăng Sơn re-elected as President of the Việt Nam Association of Architects for the 11th term.

During the 2026–31 term, the VAA will focus on carrying out five projects assigned by the Prime Minister in alignment with the architectural development direction set out in Decision 1246/QĐ-TTg. The association will also propose solutions to relevant authorities to address policy-related obstacles while simultaneously strengthening and promoting international cooperation.

"As the nation enters an era of great resurgence, Vietnamese architects are increasingly aware of their responsibility to dedicate their intellect, talent, professional integrity and creative aspirations to building a Việt Nam that is rapidly developing, sustainable, green, modern and rich in cultural identity, featuring an increasing number of livable cities, civilised rural areas and architectural works worthy of a nation that is cultured, civilised, modern and rising strongly," said architect Phan Đăng Sơn, President of the Việt Nam Association of Architects.

The Việt Nam Association of Architects currently has over 7,000 members out of a total of 28,000 architects nationwide, comprising 34 local chapters across provinces and cities, and 29 affiliated branches within central agencies, ministries, sectors, and enterprises. — VNS