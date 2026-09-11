US, Việt Nam launch five-year health partnership

HÀ NỘI — The United States and Việt Nam on Friday signed a five-year health cooperation agreement aimed at helping Việt Nam take greater ownership of its HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis programmes while strengthening its ability to detect and respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed under the Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy, will support Việt Nam's efforts to strengthen its health system and strengthen self-reliance.

The United States plans to provide nearly US$100 million in global health assistance for the initiative, in coordination with Congress.

Under the co-investment model, the two countries will work together to save lives, prevent the spread of infectious diseases and strengthen Việt Nam’s health system, while promoting a safer and more prosperous future for people in both countries.

The model is intended to ensure that gains made through decades of US support – totalling more than $930 million since 2004 – are sustained and further developed by Vietnamese health institutions.

Under Việt Nam's Law on Disease Prevention and National Target Programme on Population and Health, the country is expected to increase domestic health spending and strengthen self-reliance in healthcare.

The new partnership will focus on sustaining gains in HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis control while improving Việt Nam's capacity to identify and respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats.

US officials said strengthening Việt Nam's disease surveillance and response capacity would also help reduce the risk of infectious diseases spreading across borders.

The agreement marks a new five-year phase in health cooperation between the two countries, which have worked together for more than two decades on disease prevention, treatment and health-system development.

Both sides said a stronger and more resilient health system would support Việt Nam's economic development and contribute to closer economic and security cooperation under the countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For more than two decades, the United States and Việt Nam have cooperated on efforts to save lives and strengthen their health systems.

The two countries have now reaffirmed such cooperation, with Việt Nam expected to take a greater role in financing and sustaining its health programmes through domestic resources.

This reflects a commitment to a meaningful partnership and a path towards a healthier and safer world. — VNS