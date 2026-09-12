HCM City brings digital skills closer to residents

HCM CITY — HCM City is taking practical steps to bring digital skills closer to residents through the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, from household guidance and community training to digital learning spaces and volunteer support.

The movement is part of efforts to implement the Communist Party of Việt Nam's resolution, issued in December 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, or Resolution 57 for short.

Local authorities are adopting different approaches to help residents use digital services in their daily lives and work.

In Long Sơn island commune, digital skills training has been tailored to the characteristics of a population living across scattered aquaculture ponds and floating aquaculture cages on the river.

Instead of holding regular training sessions, the commune has opted for a hands-on approach.

Community digital technology teams, working with hamlet officials, visit individual homes and floating aquaculture cages to guide residents in installing and using online public service platforms and other digital platforms.

Bùi Thị Thu Hương, vice chairwoman of the commune People’s Committee, said digital transformation would be difficult to bring into daily life if residents did not know how to use the technology available to them.

“Therefore, the locality has determined that residents must see the practical benefits of technology in their daily lives and production activities to make digital transformation more appealing and effective,” she said.

Lý Phương Trúc, manager of the Năm Thắng oyster and fish farm on the Rạng River in the commune, said: “Since we were guided to register a trademark, use QR codes and promote our products online, more customers have become aware of them, prices have increased significantly, and sales have become more stable.”

Digital volunteers

In many wards and communes, young volunteers are providing direct support to residents in places where demand for digital technology is growing.

During the 2026 Green Summer Volunteer Campaign in the city, “Digital Summer” was identified as a key focus for the first time, with more than 8,000 young people joining volunteer teams operating across the city.

The teams guide local residents in installing Việt Nam’s national digital identity application, VNeID, using online public services, making digital payments, using business platforms and accessing services for daily life.

At worker boarding houses, they guide residents in making online temporary residence declarations and extensions and using VNeID.

Lê Quang Huy, a maths teacher who joined a volunteer team in Phú Thọ Hòa Ward, said the important thing was to provide thorough guidance so residents could remember the procedures and carry them out themselves afterwards, rather than simply having the task done for them once.

At traditional markets, volunteer teams help traders use applications and digital platforms for business, make cashless payments via QR codes, create sales channels and promote products online.

They also provide guidance on online administrative procedures related to household businesses, while raising awareness of information security and personal data protection.

Phạm Minh Tuấn, vice chairman of the HCM City Motherland Front Committee, said: “ 'Digital Literacy for All' must become a process of regular learning in the community, helping people feel more confident when using VNeID, online public services and digital platforms and know how to avoid risks in the online environment.”

According to information provided at a press conference on HCM City’s socio-economic situation on August 27, the city organised 546 classes and training courses in 2025–26, attracting 77,741 participants.

The city currently has 5,947 community digital technology teams in all 113 wards, 54 communes and Côn Đảo special administrative zone, with about 29,000 members.

Community classrooms

To carry out Resolution 57, HCM City plans to continue expanding effective models such as “Digital Transformation Coffee”, “Mobile Digital Literacy for All”, “Digital Citizen Station” and “Community Digital Advisory Point”.

“Digital Transformation Coffee” sessions, for instance, turn familiar community spaces into technology classes for local residents, particularly older people. Volunteers provide hands-on, step-by-step guidance tailored to their needs.

Participating in the sessions, residents practise on their own smartphones, learning practical tasks such as logging into VNeID, scanning QR codes, accessing public services and completing online procedures.

Lê Minh Thanh, a resident of Tân Bình Ward, said she previously relied on her children or grandchildren whenever she needed help with digital tasks, as she was afraid of pressing the wrong button, losing data or coming across a fraudulent link.

“At the sessions, the young people guide me slowly and let me carry out the steps myself until I remember them, she said.

“Now I can look up information on my own and feel more confident and in control.”

At schools, models such as “One student – one digital account”, “Young Digital Ambassador” and “School Digital Citizen” are helping students develop skills to use technology safely.

The HCM City Digital Citizen app has recorded more than 6 million interactions and has 691,000 installations and active users, according to official statistics. With the city home to more than 14 million people, the figures reflect the app’s growing reach among residents.

However, challenges remain. A survey of 4,039 “Digital Summer” volunteers in the city found that 73 per cent faced difficulties because residents forgot passwords, registered phone numbers or identity information.

Another 63.7 per cent reported that older people, market traders and informal workers were unfamiliar with smartphones.

Building skills

Wards and communes across the city are organising more training courses under the “Digital Literacy for All” movement for officials, civil servants, Youth Union members, mass association members and members of digital literacy teams.

On August 13, the HCM City Motherland Front Committee launched a pilot training programme on digital literacy for 2026 in Bình Lợi Commune. It was the first of 16 classes scheduled to be held across the city in August and September 2026.

The two-day training course, held on August 13-14, brought together about 100 participants in person and connected with 15 hamlets, involving a further 630 participants including officials, representatives of socio-political organisations and members of the commune’s Motherland Front committees.

The programme covered information security, personal data protection, the use of essential digital platforms and services, AI applications, communication to encourage residents to participate in digital transformation and the role and operation of digital literacy teams.

In Tân Thới Hiệp Ward, an electronic library officially opened on August 26. The facility has 10 tablets connected to HCM City’s e-book platforms and provides more than 500 digital titles for children and students.

Lý Minh Tuân, head of the Digital Economy and Digital Society Division under the city Department of Science and Technology, said: “In the coming period, the city will standardise training content and add knowledge about AI, data and cybersecurity, while prioritising students, older people, workers and disadvantaged groups.”

“The city will also strengthen community digital technology teams, mobilise students and businesses to participate and study appropriate support mechanisms for those directly guiding residents,” he said. — VNS