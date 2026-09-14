Forum highlights overseas Vietnamese youth’s role in national development

OSAKA — The younger generation plays an important role in the development of the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Vietnamese young people studying, conducting research, working and doing business in Japan have extensive opportunities to access advanced knowledge, technology and management practices. They can therefore make direct, substantive and effective contributions to the country's development.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka, Japan Nguyễn Trường Sơn made the remarks at a forum titled “Vietnamese Youth in Japan – Resolution 23-NQ/TW and Promoting the Role of the Younger Generation” on Sunday jointly held by the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, in coordination with the Vietnam-Japan Centre for Cultural and Educational Cooperation Promotion (VJCE).

With nearly 200 delegates in attendance, the event provided an opportunity for Vietnamese youth in Japan to engage in direct discussions on issues facing the younger generation and to propose concrete initiatives to harness the resources of the Vietnamese community overseas.

Also, it helped bring the contents of Resolution No 23-NQ/TW promulgated by the Communist Party of Việt Nam in early August closer to the Vietnamese community in Japan, particularly its younger members, encouraging them to proactively integrate into Japanese society, contribute to the community, and maintain strong ties with their homeland.

Speaking at the forum, Sơn highlighted new strategic perspectives introduced by the Resolution. In particular, the Resolution affirms that overseas Vietnamese are not only an inseparable part of the Vietnamese national community, but also constitute an important strategic resource and serve as a bridge connecting Việt Nam with the world. They are expected to accompany and directly participate in the cause of national development, construction and defence.

“The Resolution also represents a new development in the Party's approach to overseas Vietnamese, shifting from a focus on “mobilising, bringing together and caring for” the community toward “accompanying and creating mechanisms,” thereby creating greater opportunities for overseas Vietnamese to participate more deeply in the country's development process,” said Sơn.

He also stressed the goal of building a strong Vietnamese community overseas that is well integrated while preserving its national identity. Key priorities include improving the community's legal status, supporting integration, ensuring stable livelihoods, preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and promoting the community's role as “ambassadors for Vietnamese culture, the country and its people.”

He described the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region as a young, dynamic and steadily growing community that is making positive contributions both to Việt Nam and to the host society.

However, he said, there are still isolated cases of violations of local laws that have negatively affected Việt Nam's image in Japan.

According to Sơn, to further support and accompany the Vietnamese community, the Consulate General plans to organise a range of activities in the coming period, including legal awareness and education sessions, the establishment of a regional network of Vietnamese intellectuals, and efforts to connect Vietnamese organisations and associations in Japan with local authorities and businesses in Việt Nam. These initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for cooperation and contribute to Việt Nam's socio-economic development.

Drawing on her experience in community activities, representing the Organising committee, President of the Vietnamese Association in Japan's Kansai region Lê Thương said that creating a space for young people to meet, exchange ideas and build connections is particularly important at the present time.

“What we are concerned about is how to translate the spirit of Resolution 23-NQ/TW into concrete actions. Vietnamese youth in Japan possess knowledge, experience and many initiatives. If these resources can be effectively connected, the community will be able to develop more practical and meaningful activities,” Thương said.

At the event, delegates discussed a range of issues, including youth activities within the Vietnamese community; education and culture; business networking; innovation; and support for young people pursuing their studies and careers in Japan.

Many participants also called for stronger links among Vietnamese youth in different parts of Japan and for the establishment of networks connecting Vietnamese intellectuals and young entrepreneurs. Such efforts, they said, could create additional channels for cooperation between the Vietnamese community and Japanese organisations and businesses. VNS