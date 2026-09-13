Việt Nam receives 110 citizens denied residency in US

HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on September 12 coordinated with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to receive 110 Vietnamese citizens who were not permitted to remain in the United States, returning them to Việt Nam through Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The 110 citizens came from 17 provinces and cities. HCM City accounted for 42 people, while An Giang, Đồng Nai, and Khánh Hoà provinces each had nine, and Đồng Tháp had seven. The remainder came from other localities.

Following their arrival, the Immigration Department worked with relevant professional units to cross-reference their information, while coordinating with local police to ensure the citizens were safely transported to their places of residence.

Initial checks found that several individuals were suspected of being linked to networks involved in facilitating illegal entry into the US. Authorities are continuing to verify and clarify these cases.

The Immigration Department advised Vietnamese citizens travelling to the US for study, work, tourism or settlement to carefully familiarise themselves with regulations on entry and exit, residence and the laws of the host country.

Citizens were also warned against trusting organisations or individuals that broker illegal departure, entry or residence, which could expose them to legal risks. — VNS