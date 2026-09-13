HCM City flags areas where UAVs, kites threaten Tân Sơn Nhất flights

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have identified about 10 areas where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), kites, balloons and laser beams have been detected or could occur, posing risks to flights operating at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

Tân Sơn Nhất, Việt Nam’s largest airport, is surrounded by densely populated urban areas, with residential neighbourhoods, commercial developments and major roads close to its flight paths, adding to the challenges of ensuring aviation safety.

The locations include Vạn Phúc City, Thảo Điền, the Thủ Thiêm urban area, Tham Lương, the area near Aeon Mall Tân Phú, Nguyễn Văn Công Street, land near Tân Bình Industrial Park, The Global City, Hồ Đá area near Vietnam National University HCM City, and public spaces and wide roads near flight paths such as Phạm Văn Đồng Street.

The Southern Airports Authority identified the areas at a recent conference on civil aviation safety at Tân Sơn Nhất, saying they had recorded, or were considered likely to see, UAVs, kites, balloons, laser beams and other airborne objects.

From 2024 to early September this year, 119 incidents involving UAVs, lasers, kites and other objects were recorded around the airport.

Airport operations were disrupted on August 11 and 13 when a UAV entered the flight operations area and a kite fitted with flashing lights was detected, affecting more than 100 flights.

From the beginning of this year through September 4, authorities recorded 32 incidents, including 13 involving lasers, eight kites, four balloons, three UAVs, three other airborne objects and one fireworks incident.

Đoàn Văn Minh, deputy head of the Aviation Safety Supervision Division at the Southern Airports Authority, said UAVs were particularly dangerous because they could suddenly change altitude and direction.

A collision could damage aircraft components, while a UAV entering an engine could affect aircraft operation during takeoff or landing.

Lasers can temporarily impair pilots’ vision, while kites and balloons are difficult to control.

Authorities have called for stronger public awareness campaigns, clearer maps of prohibited and restricted flight zones, warning signs near flight paths and closer coordination before events using lasers or high-powered lighting are approved. — VNS