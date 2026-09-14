‘Mobile dead zones’ to be connected via satellite

HÀ NỘI — The Starlink satellite terminals and services have been handed over to localities, with the aim of providing timely connectivity for villages in mobile dead zones.

The handover ceremony was organised by the Việt Nam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Starlink Services Việt Nam Co Ltd.

The initiative is a concrete measure to implement the Party and State’s policy on developing digital infrastructure under Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

It also forms part of the implementation of the 100-day action plan to address bottlenecks in digital transformation across the political system.

In recent times, the Ministry of Science and Technology has directed and urged local authorities and telecommunications enterprises to review and assess the situation, and draw up specific plans to provide coverage for villages in mobile dead zones, as well as the premises of State agencies, educational institutions and public healthcare facilities nationwide where coverage is unavailable or weak.

As of now, a total of 273 villages and 117 locations in 13 provinces and centrally governed cities nationwide have been identified as having no or weak mobile coverage.

For villages and locations where plans are in place to provide coverage in the fourth quarter of this year, connectivity will be supported through fixed broadband Internet access services using Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite technology, thereby meeting residents’ essential connectivity needs in a timely manner.

The solution is expected to ensure that all villages and locations affected by mobile dead zones or weak coverage receive network coverage and are able to use telecommunications services in line with the stipulated requirements and schedule.

In the first phase, carried out in early this month, the Việt Nam Telecommunications Authority handed over 254 Starlink Standard 4X terminal kits, together with accompanying service packages offering maximum download speeds of 400Mbps, free of charge for six months.

Under the programme, the villages affected by mobile dead zones are located in the following 13 provinces and centrally governed cities: Cao Bằng, Đà Nẵng, Điện Biên, Gia Lai, Huế, Lai Châu, Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai, Nghệ An, Sơn La, Thái Nguyên, Thanh Hóa and Tuyên Quang.

The Starlink equipment and services were given to departments of science and technology of the 13 provinces and cities.

The departments will coordinate with local authorities to deploy the equipment and services in villages and locations with no or weak mobile coverage, ensuring timely connectivity for residents, as well as for the operations of State agencies, educational institutions and public healthcare facilities in the respective areas. — VNS