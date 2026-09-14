Army officer dies trying to save man from river

HƯNG YÊN — Search teams recovered the body of a major from the Trà Lý River, Hưng Yên Province, on Saturday after he drowned while trying to rescue a man from an apparent suicide attempt, authorities said.

Major Trần Văn Tùng's body was found at about 6.10pm, around 350m downstream from Bo Bridge in Trà Lý ward, said Lieutenant Colonel Đặng Văn Đảng, political commissar of Infantry Regiment 568.

The incident occurred around 10am on Friday when Tùng encountered D.V.L., 30, near the bridge. L. appeared to be attempting to take his own life but agreed to return home with Tùng after being persuaded to abandon the attempt.

L. suddenly ran away and jumped into the river. Tùng removed his uniform and jumped in to rescue him, but both were swept away by the strong flow.

The regiment mobilised 50 officers and soldiers, alongside rescue workers, police and militia, to search for the two men. L. remained missing on Saturday. — VNS