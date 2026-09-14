Vietnam Day 2026 bridges Việt Nam, Japan’s localities

TOKYO — Vietnam Day 2026 has brought Việt Nam’s culture, cuisine and signature products to Japan while creating fresh opportunities for cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Japanese prefectures.

The economic and cultural diplomacy and trade promotion event, themed 'Vietnam Day 2026: Discover Vietnam – Connect Kyushu', was held in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, over the weekend.

It was organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka in coordination with the Vietnamese provinces of Bắc Ninh, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Đắk Lắk and Đồng Tháp, as well as Vietnamese organisations and associations and business communities from both countries.

The event attracted leaders of prefectures in Kyushu and Okinawa, friendship organisations, businesses, thousands of Vietnamese expatriates and local residents.

The opening ceremony on September 13 saw the participation of Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Trịnh Thị Mai Phương, Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture Hattori Seitaro, Chairman of the Saga Prefectural Assembly Shinichi Miyahara, Chairman of the Kagoshima Prefectural Assembly Shigeru Hidaka, and leaders of other prefectures in Kyushu and Okinawa.

Representatives of the Kyushu-Việt Nam Friendship Association, consular offices of the US, India, Thailand and China, and numerous business representatives from Việt Nam and Japan also attended.

In her opening remarks, Consul General Phương said the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is at its strongest stage of development.

Beyond promoting Việt Nam’s people, traditional culture, cuisine and local specialties, Vietnam Day 2026 serves as a bridge for greater mutual understanding and stronger cooperation in the economy, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnamese localities and Fukuoka Prefecture as well as other localities in Kyushu and Okinawa, she said.

Governor Hattori, for his part, praised the Vietnamese Consulate General’s initiative and highlighted the Vietnamese community’s important contributions to Fukuoka Prefecture’s socio-economic development.

He expressed his belief that the event would deepen the traditional friendship and open up new and more effective cooperation opportunities between Fukuoka Prefecture and Vietnamese partners.

It also provides an opportunity to expand the presence of high-quality Vietnamese brands and products in distribution networks in Kyushu and the Japanese market as a whole, he added.

Following the opening ceremony, delegates visited booths showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP) items from Vietnamese localities and sampled specialties such as dried lychees, dried jackfruit, dried longan and tea.

The event had already attracted large crowds on its opening day on September 12, with visitors exploring Vietnamese food and agricultural OCOP products.

Fukuoka residents and international visitors had an opportunity to enjoy traditional Vietnamese dishes while learning more about OCOP products and high-quality processed agricultural goods.

Cultural activities added to the event’s appeal. An áo dài experience space introduced Việt Nam’s traditional costume to international visitors, with more than 500 áo dài sets presented to visitors as of the morning of September 13.

Traditional games, including tug-of-war, rope skipping and bamboo dancing, also drew enthusiastic participation from local residents.

Meanwhile, performances by young members of the Vietnamese community featured familiar melodies from their homeland and helped strengthen bonds among Vietnamese people living in Kyushu.

The programme also featured 'Vietnam Through My Eyes', in which Japanese young people shared their impressions of Việt Nam and its people, and 'Vietnam in Me', where second- and third-generation Vietnamese children spoke about their ancestral homeland.

During the event, the organisers presented certificates to individuals recognised for helping bring Việt Nam’s image closer to local people and businesses.

The success of Viet Nam Day 2026 once again underscored the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka’s role as a bridge linking Việt Nam with Fukuoka Prefecture and other prefectures in Kyushu and Okinawa.

The event also gave the Vietnamese community an opportunity to turn towards their homeland and proudly introduce Japanese friends to Việt Nam’s traditional culture, distinctive cuisine, local specialties and warm hospitality. — VNA/VNS