Memories of Hà Nội’s 36 streets come alive in Thăng Long heritage setting

HÀ NỘI — The ‘Essence of the Capital – Hà Nội’s 36 Streets’ exhibition is being held from September 12 to 19, 2026, at the Temple of Literature in Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám Ward, Hà Nội, as part of the second Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival. The exhibition seeks to revive memories of the capital and highlight the enduring vitality of its heritage in contemporary life.

Drawing inspiration from the stories of Hà Nội's trade streets and traditional handicraft practices, the event helps to promote the role of this historical site as a creative cultural space, connecting art with tourism and the cultural industries. — VNS