Memories of Hà Nội’s 36 streets come alive in Thăng Long heritage setting

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|Foreign visitors share a laugh with an artisan folding figures from palm leaves. VNA/VNS PhotosKhánh Hoà
HÀ NỘI — The ‘Essence of the Capital – Hà Nội’s 36 Streets’ exhibition is being held from September 12 to 19, 2026, at the Temple of Literature in Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám Ward, Hà Nội, as part of the second Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival. The exhibition seeks to revive memories of the capital and highlight the enduring vitality of its heritage in contemporary life.
|Illustrated panels on the Old Quarter’s trade streets hang from bamboo frames in the grounds.
|A girl tries her hand at the potter’s wheel.
|Traditional music is performed in the exhibition space.
|Visitors browse conical hats and woven goods at one of the craft stalls.
|A visitor photographs the bamboo-framed display panels.
|Two young visitors show off pieces they have made at a craft workshop.
|Artisans at work on traditional wares.
|Children in áo dài pose for a photograph in front of panels on Hàng Ngang and Hàng Quạt streets.
|A mother and daughter take a selfie beside a panel on Hàng Cót Street.
|Visitors enjoy taking part in activities in the exhibition space.
|Two foreign visitors participating in the traditional folk music activities.
Drawing inspiration from the stories of Hà Nội's trade streets and traditional handicraft practices, the event helps to promote the role of this historical site as a creative cultural space, connecting art with tourism and the cultural industries. — VNS