Five live military rounds found in passenger’s luggage at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport

HCM CITY — Authorities have found five live military rounds in the checked luggage of a 21-year-old man at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City, police said on Tuesday.

The rounds, measuring 12.7mm, were discovered during baggage screening at Terminal 3 as the man was preparing to board a flight from HCM City to Thanh Hóa, the Tân Sơn Nhất Airport Border Gate Police said.

Security officers found nine items suspected to be ammunition and spent casings in a backpack, including four empty casings and five suspected live rounds.

The man told authorities he had found the items while extracting sand in Vĩnh Long Province in August and had taken them home as a collection, according to police.

Forensic examination by the HCM City Police Department's Criminalistics Division confirmed that the five items were 12.7mm military ammunition and remained usable.

The Tân Sơn Nhất Airport Border Gate Police have handed the case over to HCM City Police for further investigation. — VNS