One missing after fishing boat carrying 10 capsizes near Phú Quý Island

LÂM ĐỒNG — One person is missing after a fishing boat carrying 10 workers capsized about 2km off Phú Quý Island in southern Việt Nam early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Phú Quý Special Administrative Zone said search and rescue teams, together with local fishermen, were searching for Ngô Đình Xuân, 35, who became trapped inside the vessel after it overturned.

The 22-metre boat, powered by a 650-horsepower engine, was captained by Ngô Văn Thăng, 35, from Mỹ Khê Village. The 10 workers on board were fishing in waters around Phú Quý Island using purse-seine nets.

The boat was returning to Bãi Phủ beach area in Triều Dương Village to unload its catch after a fishing trip when it suddenly listed and seawater rapidly flooded its hold, according to authorities.

The crew tried to pump out the water but were unable to prevent the vessel from capsizing.

Nine crew members jumped into the sea and were rescued safely. Xuân remained trapped inside the boat and has not been found.

Several fishermen operating nearby rushed to assist and dived into the water to search for Xuân, but the search had not produced results as of Tuesday afternoon. — VNS