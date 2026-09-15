Tây Ninh accelerates digital transformation of public services

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province is expanding digital transformation across public administration and other areas, with online public services helping people and businesses complete procedures more conveniently.

The move is part of implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation issued in December 2024.

At the Tân Ninh Ward Public Administrative Service Centre, there are hundreds of visitors daily, while many people now submit applications online using their phones. The service allows them to track applications and reduce waiting and travel time.

Lê Minh Quyền of Hiệp Thạnh residential quarter in Tân Ninh said digital transformation helps the public save time when dealing with administrative procedures.

But there are teething troubles.

For instance, some people remain unsure which administrative procedure code to select when submitting applications and need clearer guidance, Quyền said.

Trần Thị Ngọc Lan of Thạnh Đông residential quarter in Bình Minh Ward said she initially struggled with online procedures because she was unfamiliar with smartphones.

Assistance from local officials has helped her gradually become more confident in using online services, she added.

To help residents adapt to the digital environment, local authorities have organised digital-skills training, particularly for members of community digital technology teams.

These teams help connect authorities with residents and guide people in accessing digital platforms and services.

Nguyễn Bá Khải, a community digital instructor, said training programmes are designed around practical situations with step-by-step instruction allowing participants to practise directly.

Despite the progress, grassroots digital transformation still faces challenges related to digital skills, technology-use habits, and administrative procedures.

Trần Thị Hồng Nhung, an official at the Tân Ninh Ward Public Administrative Service Centre, said some people are still struggling to use Level 2 electronic identification accounts.

Older people sometimes forget their passwords and require officials’ assistance, and selecting the correct administrative procedure code also remains difficult for some, she added.

Nguyễn Thị Thiên Hương, deputy chairwoman of the Tân Ninh Ward People's Committee, said human resources remain a major challenge as some grassroots officials have limited digital skills and many older members of the public are not yet accustomed to technology.

According to Phạm Tấn Hòa, deputy chairman of the province People's Committee, Tây Ninh has invested in digital infrastructure and connectivity and developed a number of platforms, including a shared data warehouse, open data portal, Intelligent Operations Centre, the “Tây Ninh Smart” application, and hotline 1022.

The specialised data transmission network from the provincial to commune level is operational, while the local government integration and data-sharing platform is proving effective, he said.

Notably, 100 per cent of administrative procedures are now available fully online.

The province aims to rank among the top 10 in digital transformation in Việt Nam by 2030. — VNS