Hundreds of households cut off by flooding in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Heavy rain caused by a tropical depression over the past three days has swollen streams and left several areas across the central province of Nghệ An cut off.

Hundreds of households have been isolated, while transport, schooling and residents’ daily lives have been severely disrupted.

In Tam Thái Commune, more than 3,000 residents in seven remote villages have been cut off by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, further landslides along the only access road, provincial road ĐT 543D, in Mường Típ Commune have severed all connections with surrounding areas.

Nine flooded sections have been reported on national highways 48 and 48E and provincial roads ĐT 531B, ĐT 538, ĐT 544 and ĐT 541B, causing serious traffic disruption.

Local authorities have deployed personnel to monitor inundated areas around the clock and ensure traffic safety.

In Tam Thái, commune police joined military personnel, local militia members and grassroots security forces to carry a 38-year-old woman suffering from appendicitis across a flooded area so that she could receive emergency medical treatment during the night. VNS