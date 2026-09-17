Several HCM City roads to face traffic restrictions for metro construction

HCM CITY — Traffic on several roads in HCM City will be adjusted for about 40 months to facilitate construction of the Bến Thành-Tham Lương Metro Line No 2.

The HCM City Department of Construction has approved a traffic organisation plan for areas around the Tao Đàn (ST2) and Bảy Hiền (ST7) stations as part of the metro project.

The Tao Đàn Station on Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street is expected to take about 40 months to construct, with the work carried out in five stages involving road occupation.

During this period, the section of Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street between Nguyễn Du and Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai streets will be restricted to one-way traffic from Nguyễn Du towards Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai.

Vehicles travelling in the opposite direction can take an alternative route via Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Thủ Khoa Huân, Lê Thánh Tôn, Phạm Hồng Thái and Cách Mạng Tháng Tám streets.

Meanwhile, the section of Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street between Cao Thắng and Huyền Trân Công Chúa streets will also be organised as a one-way route, with traffic travelling from Cao Thắng towards Huyền Trân Công Chúa.

Sương Nguyệt Ánh and Bùi Thị Xuân streets will remain open to two-way traffic.

At Bảy Hiền Station (ST7), located at the intersection of Cách Mạng Tháng Tám and Trường Chinh streets, construction is expected to last about 42 months, or 1,257 days.

During construction, vehicles travelling from Trường Chinh Street will not be allowed to continue straight onto Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street. They must turn right onto Lý Thường Kiệt Street or left onto Hoàng Văn Thụ Street.

Vehicles travelling along Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street will be required to turn right onto Hoàng Văn Thụ Street when reaching the intersection.

In addition, from September 16, the construction contractor will fence off part of Trường Chinh Street near Bà Quẹo Station (ST9) to carry out construction work.

To reduce congestion, the department has recommended that vehicles travelling from the An Sương intersection towards the city centre take an alternative route.

To minimise the impact on residents' daily lives and travel, the department has asked the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to proactively study optimal technical solutions to shorten the period during which transport infrastructure is occupied.

The project developer is also responsible for working with traffic police to install monitoring cameras, provide adequate advance traffic diversion signs and construction warning signs, and publicise the adjusted traffic routes through mass media.

Banners informing the public of the traffic diversion plan must be installed at least seven days before the plan officially takes effect.

Traffic authorities and local administrations will regulate traffic at key intersections and take prompt action to address any problems and prevent congestion in the affected areas. — VNS